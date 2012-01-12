India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 12 Russian conglomerate Sistema's Indian mobile phone unit said on Thursday it had raised a loan of 12.80 billion rupees ($247 million) through non-convertible debentures to fund its operations and repay maturing loan.
Deutsche Bank was the lead banker for the eight-year loan, Sistema Shyam TeleServices said.
Sistema Shyam had raised a $200 million loan from ICICI Bank and Barclays Bank last September.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: