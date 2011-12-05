UPDATE 3-Australia's Crown says China staff now charged, ending 8-month limbo
* Case referred to Baoshan District Court in Shanghai (Updates share price, adds analyst's comments and other details)
HONG KONG Dec 5 Hong Kong handbag maker Sitoy Group Holdings Ltd said on Monday it raised HK$677.2 million ($87 million) in an initial public offering before the exercise of an over-allotment option, and trading in its shares would begin on Dec 6.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Sitoy said its shares had been priced at HK$2.95 each. It plans to use proceeds from the offering to expand manufacturing capacity and its retail business.
For statement click here
Founded in 1968, Sitoy makes handbags and leather goods for Prada and other global brands. Bank of America Merrill Lynch was hired as sole lead on the deal, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported last week.
Italian fashion house Prada is buying nearly a fifth of the IPO, IFR reported earlier.. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Case referred to Baoshan District Court in Shanghai (Updates share price, adds analyst's comments and other details)
June 13 Britain's competition regulator said Heineken's proposed takeover of Punch Taverns would face an in-depth investigation unless the Dutch brewer offers to address competition concerns around 33 pubs.