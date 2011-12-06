* Q3 loss of $38.9 mln vs $9.4 mln last year

* Q3 revenue rose 42 pct on new contracts

* Maintains sales growth guidance for 2011

MOSCOW, Dec 6 Russian hi-tech company Sitronics said on Tuesday its net losses had quadrupled in the third quarter but the company maintained its sales guidance of 15-20 percent growth for 2011 as a whole.

The company, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema , said third quarter net losses came in at $38.9 million, up from $9.4 million in the same period last year.

Group revenue rose 42 percent to $316.4 million, partly due to around $237 million in new contracts won since second quarter results were released on Sept. 8.

"The Group has delivered significant revenue growth of 42 percent year on year in the third quarter, which is usually a weak period of the year in the industry," Sitronics president Sergey Aslanian said in a statement.

"We have a healthy revenue pipeline coming into 2012. We expect to outperform industry growth levels in 2011 and we maintain our guidance for full year revenue growth," he added.

The company specialises in transport and telecoms deals, including payment systems for the Moscow metro system and mobile phone companies.