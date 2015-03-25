March 25 Financial adviser Situs appointed Charles Rierson managing director to co-lead the firm's newly expanded Financial Institutions Group (FIG).

Rierson will work with managing director Edward Robertson to expand the group's consulting solutions to financial institutions, the company said.

Prior to this, Rierson was chief executive of Regions Securities, a subsidiary of Regions Financial Corp. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)