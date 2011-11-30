NOV 30 (LPC) - Six Flags Entertainment Corp's opportunistic refinancing loan is hitting the market at an atypical time but its selldown could reflect the true strength of investor demand, buyside sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The theme park operator, which today launched its $700 million institutional term loan B via Wells Fargo, is proposing to cut the interest rate on its existing credit. The term loan B is guided at 325 basis points over Libor with a 1 percent Libor floor and a discount of 99 cents on the dollar.

Investors are specifically watching the loan since it is the only opportunistic refinancing among the 10 deals set for launch this week. Six Flags (SIX.N), investors say, is a more indicative deal for the market compared to the M&A and LBO loans in the pipeline because the market, while improved in the past few months, is still fragile.

"Typically, this kind of transaction only comes when the market is hot," said one buyside investor looking at the deal. "Given that Six Flags is doing this loan only to reduce their interest expense, it's an unusual deal for this market environment."

To be sure, on Nov. 22, a day before Six Flags announced the refinancing, its existing loan was trading near its 101 call protection price, providing the impetus for the company to refinance.

Investors say Six Flags is likely more price-sensitive than are other issuers that are looking to sell loans related to acquisitions or LBOs. Issuers for the latter types of transactions- which require immediate funding- would more likely boost the yields they offer to lure investors if they fall short on demand.

But Six Flags is less likely to indulge investors and could just as easily decide to bring its loan to market another time if it doesn't find demand at the price point it is seeking. In turn, the yield that investors end up being satisfied with, regardless of whether it is in line with what the company is willing to pay, would be a true reflection of market appetite.

Six Flags is a name that has generally been well received by the loan market. The company, which has a B1/BB- corporate family rating, is offering a spread that is similar to the spread on the existing loan for Cedar Fair (FUN.N), which is a comparable issuer. Cedar Fair's existing term loan, priced at 300bp over Libor with a 1 percent Libor floor, is quoted at 99.75-100.5 cents on the dollar in the secondary loan market. But unlike Six Flags, Cedar Fair obtained its loan amid a refinancing wave earlier this year in February.

Six Flags' existing $950 million term loan B from December 2010 is priced at 500bp over Libor with a 1.5 percent Libor floor. Along with replacing that term loan with a reduced $700 million term loan B, Six Flags is also including a $200 million, five-year revolving credit facility and a $250 million, five-year term loan A in its refinancing. Those two tranches, collectively known as pro rata loans and sold mainly to banks, are guided at 225bp over Libor.

(Smita Madhur is a senior writer for Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corps in New York)