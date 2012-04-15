ZURICH, April 15 Swiss stock exchange operator
SIX group has up to 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion) in its
war chest for takeovers and is looking at many possible targets,
its chief executive told a Sunday newspaper.
"We are looking at lots of firms, which we could buy in all
sectors. We have up to 1 billion Swiss francs available for
takeovers," CEO Urs Ruegsegger told the SonntagsZeitung
newspaper.
Global stock exchanges have been in a merger frenzy as
aggressive, upstart trading platforms have eaten into the market
shares of traditional players such as Deutsche Boerse
and NYSE Euronext, putting pressure on them
to consolidate and to cut costs.
Ruegsegger said SIX could remain independent as long as the
exchange remained competitive, rejecting suggestions that SIX is
too small. SIX has in the past rejected overtures from Deutsche
Boerse.
SIX's businesses include the management of credit and other
card payments, cash-less transactions, electronic bills and
interbank payments.
($1 = 0.9192 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Jane Baird)