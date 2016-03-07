ZURICH, March 7 Swiss exchange operator SIX said a possible merger of the London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Boerse posed only a slight threat to its trading business although accelerating consolidation in the sector would boost competitive pressure.

Chief Executive Urs Rueegsegger said at the group's results news conference on Monday that SIX, which is owned by around 140 banks, planned to use acquisitions to help grow and was constantly reviewing opportunities.

SIX proposed raising its dividend by 25 cents to 8.25 Swiss francs per share after asset sales helped it to a record 2015 profit.

(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields)