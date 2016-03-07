ZURICH, March 7 Swiss exchange operator SIX said
a possible merger of the London Stock Exchange Group and
Deutsche Boerse posed only a slight threat to its
trading business although accelerating consolidation in the
sector would boost competitive pressure.
Chief Executive Urs Rueegsegger said at the group's results
news conference on Monday that SIX, which is owned by around 140
banks, planned to use acquisitions to help grow and was
constantly reviewing opportunities.
SIX proposed raising its dividend by 25 cents to 8.25 Swiss
francs per share after asset sales helped it to a record 2015
profit.
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields)