* Q2 EPS $1.27 vs est $0.62

* Revenue up 11 pct to $375 mln

July 24 Theme park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp's second-quarter results sailed past Wall Street estimates, driven by higher in-park and ticket sales.

The company, established in 1961, said ticketing revenue rose 11 percent, while in-park sales were up 12 percent. Overall sales rose 11 percent to $375 million.

Six Flags had earnings of $72.2 million or $1.27 per share, compared with $35.0 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 62 cents per share on revenue of $351.73 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company has 19 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Six Flags shares closed at $52.59 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.