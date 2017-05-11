FRANKFURT May 11 DriveNow, the car sharing
business operated by BMW and Sixt, is
expanding to Helsinki after growing to 875,000 users, Sixt Chief
Executive Erich Sixt said during a conference call on
first-quarter results.
"Finland will become our 12th location in Europe," Sixt
said, adding that DriveNow was profitable in all the cities in
which it operates.
Asked whether there were plans to sell out to joint-venture
partner BMW, Erich Sixt said, "We are sitting on a jewel. We
have not received an offer from BMW. It would be up to them to
make a change."
Bankers had valued the DriveNow business at around 480
million euros ($522 million), of which half belongs to Sixt, he
said.
($1 = 0.9198 euros)
