UPDATE 1-Hannover Re says on track for FY target after Q1 results
* Hannover Re expects profit to exceed 1 bln euros this year (Adds details from earnings statement)
FRANKFURT, April 14 German car rental group Sixt SE plans to float its leasing unit on the Frankfurt stock exchange via an initial public offering (IPO) this year, seeking to keep a stake in the business of 40-50 percent.
As part of the IPO, new shares in Sixt Leasing AG worth at least 100 million euros ($105 million) will be created from a capital increase, in addition to a capital injection by parent Sixt SE of at least 30 million euros prior to the IPO, according to a statement on Tuesday.
Sixt also plans to sell existing shares in the unit as part of the transaction, reducing its stake to below 50 percent but retaining at least 40 percent.
Sixt said in February it was mulling an IPO for the business.
($1 = 0.9483 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)
