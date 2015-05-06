FRANKFURT May 6 Shares in Sixt Leasing , a unit of German car rental firm Sixt, are likely to price at 20 euros ($22.47) apiece in its initial public offering on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said.

"The final price guidance given to investors was 20 euros," the person said, adding that books were set to close at 1400 GMT.

Sixt is hiving off and listing Sixt Leasing to focus more on its core business of renting out cars, but it plans to keep between 40 and 50 percent of the leasing business.

It is offering up to 12.4 million shares in Sixt Leasing and had set a price range of 17.90 euros to 21.30 euros apiece.

Sixt Leasing had about 97,400 leasing, service and fleet management contracts at the end of last year. It posted 2014 revenues of 575 million euros and pretax profit of 25.6 million. ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)