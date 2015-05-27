UPDATE 3-CIBC sweetens offer for PrivateBancorp with more cash
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
May 27 Sixt Leasing AG : * Says after the exercise of the greenshoe option, the share of the major
shareholder Sixt se amounts to 41.9 percent * Says free float stands at 58.1 percent after the premature termination of the
stabilization period * Says after exercise of greenshoe option, final gross net proceeds of IPO of
* Says after exercise of greenshoe option, final gross net proceeds of IPO of Sixt Leasing AG amount thus to EUR 239 million
MILAN, May 4 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena , which is being bailed out by the government, said on Thursday its core capital had fallen to 6.5 percent at the end of the first quarter, well below a 10.75 percent minimum requirement set by the European Central Bank.