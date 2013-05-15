HONG KONG May 15 Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd said the Macau government has given it the go-ahead for a project on the Cotai strip in the gambling hub and that the land concession contract was published in the official gazette of Macau on Wednesday.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, SJM said the land concession contract permits the company to develop a complex comprising a five-star hotel with gaming areas, and allows it to operate and manage gaming operations at the Cotai project.

SJM said it intended to build and operate a casino resort containing about 700 gaming tables and 1,000 slot machines and about 2,000 hotel rooms.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)