HONG KONG Feb 29 Macau's largest casino operator, SJM Holdings Ltd, controlled by the family of local gaming tycoon Stanley Ho, posted a 49 percent rise in full-year net profit for 2011.

Net profit totalled HK$5.31 billion ($685 million) compared HK3.56 billion a year earlier, the gaming giant said in a statement to the Hong Kong sock exchange on Wednesday.

The figure slightly lagged an average forecast of HK$5.48 billion from 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

SJM has lost some market share to rivals in the world's largest gambling destination over the past year after the opening of Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd's new property on Macau's Cotai strip, drawing more gamblers away from the crowded peninsula dominated by SJM. ($1 = 7.755 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis)