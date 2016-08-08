HONG KONG Aug 8 Macau casino SJM Holdings posted a 39 percent fall in its first-half net profit on Monday, hit by weak gambling sentiment and rising competition in the world's biggest casino hub which has eaten into its market share.

Net profit for the first six months ended June was HK$1.1 billion ($141.81 million), compared with HK$1.8 billion in the year-ago period. Total revenue was HK$21.1 billion, 21 percent lower than a year earlier.

SJM, controlled by the family of former kingpin Stanley Ho, helped put the former Portuguese colony on the map 40 years ago with the fluorescent, onion-shaped Casino Lisboa, and has presided over much of Macau's development as a casino city.

The Chinese territory is the only place in the country where casinos are allowed but revenues have dropped to five-year lows over the past two years due to slowing economic growth and a pervasive anti-graft campaign which has targeted officials and wealthy businessmen. ($1 = 7.7568 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)