* SJM heavily reliant on gaming vs rivals

* Analysts say operator most at risk in gaming slowdown

* Cotai resort planned to open 2017, risk of delay to 2018 (Adds analyst comment, rivals' performance)

HONG KONG, Aug 8 Macau casino SJM Holdings posted a 39 percent fall in its first-half net profit on Monday, hit by weak gambling sentiment and rising competition in the world's biggest casino hub which has eaten into its market share.

Net profit for the first six months ended June was HK$1.1 billion ($141.81 million), compared with HK$1.8 billion in the year-ago period. Total revenue was HK$21.1 billion, 21 percent lower than a year earlier.

SJM, controlled by the family of former kingpin Stanley Ho, helped put the former Portuguese colony on the map 40 years ago with the fluorescent, onion-shaped Casino Lisboa, and has presided over much of Macau's development as a casino city.

The Chinese territory is the only place in the country where casinos are allowed but revenues have dropped to five-year lows over the past two years due to slowing economic growth and a pervasive anti-graft campaign which has targeted officials and wealthy businessmen.

SJM has been hit hard due to its greater reliance on gambling than rivals Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment, both of which have properties on Macau's glitzy Las Vegas style Cotai strip, which offers visitors non-gambling attractions.

SJM, which has 17 casinos on Macau's original Peninsula located a 10 minute drive away, plans to open its $4 billion Cotai flagship next year but analysts estimate it will be pushed back to 2018.

"We expect SJM to be a substantial laggard in the next wave of Cotai-led growth," said Richard Huang, analyst at Nomura in Hong Kong.

SJM is likely to be the last of the six licensed operators to open a new resort on Cotai, pressuring earnings as the company faces rising operating costs risks of delays to the completion of the project analysts said.

The company said in a statement on Monday that its performance would remain susceptible in the second half of the year to the overall economic climate in the region "government regulatory policies, and the level of visitation to Macau, as well as to the competitive situation among the casino operators in Macau."

Wynn Macau, owned by Las Vegas mogul Steve Wynn, is due to open a $4 billion resort in August on Cotai while U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson's Sands is set to open his fifth resort on Cotai in September.

Dubbed the Parisian, Adelson's $3 billion project features a replica of the Eiffel tower, one of its touted features to help expand its non gambling base.

The push for non gaming comes as the central Chinese and local authorities have warned gaming companies to diversify due to Macau's acute reliance on casinos, which accounts for more than 80 percent of government revenues. ($1 = 7.7568 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Louise Heavens)