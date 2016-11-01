HONG KONG Nov 1 Macau casino operator SJM
Holdings Ltd posted a 22.4 percent fall in nine-month
net profit on Tuesday, hit by weak gambling sentiment and rising
competition in the world's biggest casino hub which has eroded
its market share.
SJM said net profit for the nine months ended Sept. 30 fell
to HK$1.61 billion ($207.61 million), while gambling revenue
dropped 17.8 percent from last year to HK$30.9 billion.
However, net profit in the third quarter rose 80.2 percent
to HK$513 million due to one-off items including an investment
impairment loss of HK$250 million in the same period last year.
Controlled by the family of former kingpin Stanley Ho, SJM
has suffered from Macau's gambling downturn harder than rivals
including Sands China Ltd and Galaxy Entertainment
Group Ltd, both of which have properties on the glitzy
Cotai strip and appeal to a broader range of visitors.
SJM has 17 casinos on Macau's original Peninsula and plans
to open a $4 billion flagship resort at Cotai next year,
although analysts estimate it will be pushed back to 2018.
SJM helped put the former Portuguese colony on the gambling
map 40 years ago with the fluorescent, onion-shaped Casino
Lisboa, and has presided over much of Macau's development as a
casino city.
The territory is the only place in China where casinos are
allowed but revenue has dropped to five-year lows since 2014,
due to China's slowing economic growth and a campaign against
shows of wealth among officials and businessmen.
($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Farah Master and Meg Shen; Editing by Stephen
Coates and Christopher Cushing)