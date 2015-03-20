SEOUL, March 20 South Korean telecommunications
firm SK Telecom Inc said on Friday it seeks to
acquire the remaining 49.4 percent stake in internet services
provider SK Broadband via a share swap offer valued
at 706 billion won ($627.17 million).
SK Telecom said in a regulatory filing that it plans to
offer 2.47 million treasury shares in exchange for SK Broadband
shares it does not hold. SK Telecom has a 50.6 percent stake in
SK Broadband.
SK Broadband investors can also sell their shares to SK
Telecom for 4,645 won ($4) per share, SK Telecom said.
($1 = 1,125.7000 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)