* SK deal unlikely to be derailed by NPS opposition
* NPS decision on pending Samsung Group merger to be closely
watched
(Adds significance for Samsung Group merger, share moves,
analyst quote)
By Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee
SEOUL, June 24 South Korea's National Pension
Service (NPS) will vote against a proposed $7.4 billion merger
of two units of conglomerate SK Group, a decision some analysts
said could signal its willingness to oppose a pending $8 billion
deal between two Samsung Group firms.
The country's health ministry, which manages the nearly $450
billion pension fund, said on Wednesday the NPS will oppose the
8.2 trillion won tie-up between SK C&C Co Ltd and
its affiliate SK Holdings Co Ltd because it could
hurt SK Holdings' shareholder value.
The NPS, which holds significant stakes in many of the
country's largest listed companies including 7.2 percent of SK
Holdings and about 6.1 percent in SK C&C as of the end of March,
had entrusted its decision in the merger to an outside panel - a
step it takes just a couple of times a year on difficult votes.
Shares in Samsung C&T rose 4 percent and Cheil
Industries shares fell 3.9 percent as the two firms
are pursuing their own all-share merger next month, a deal that
has drawn the opposition of U.S. hedge fund Elliott.
"I think it's affecting the share price movement of Samsung
C&T and Cheil Industries today as there is a possibility the
decision to oppose the (SK) merger could extend to the C&T-Cheil
merger," said Kim Jang-won, analyst at IBK Securities.
SK C&C, an IT services provider, decided in April to pursue
an all-share takeover of SK Holdings at a ratio of one C&C share
per 0.74 Holdings shares. The companies will hold shareholder
meetings to decide on the takeover on Friday.
Chairman Chey Tae-won and related shareholders of SK Group,
South Korea's No.3 conglomerate, control the
refinery-to-semiconductors group through their 43.4 percent
stake in SK C&C, which owns 32 percent of SK Holdings.
NPS' decision is unlikely to derail the merger, Joshua Kong,
analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp said, as SK's controlling
family has secured enough shares including its own for the vote
to go through.
Shares in SK C&C fell 2 percent compared to a flat wider
market, while SK Holdings shares fell 1 percent.
For the planned merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil
Industries, which is expected to go to vote on July 17, NPS may
also outsource its vote decision to the panel, sources have
said.
($1 = 1,107.2200 won)
(Additional reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Tony Munroe
and Muralikumar Anantharaman)