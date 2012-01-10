SEOUL Jan 10 SK Innovation
said on Tuesday that it would team up with German auto parts
supplier Continental AG to produce lithium-ion
batteries for electric vehicles, hoping to tap into growing
demand for environmentally-friendly cars.
The South Korean refiner and battery producer said it would
take a 51 percent stake in the joint venture, which is expected
to be completed in the second quarter, with Continental holding
the remainder.
SK will supply battery cells to the venture and Continental
battery management electronics and systems expertise, SK said in
a statement.
SK Innovation, a relative latecomer to the car battery
market, has been picked to supply products to Hyundai Motor
, Kia Motors and Daimler unit
Mitsubishi Fuso.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)