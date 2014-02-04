SINGAPORE/SEOUL Feb 4 SK Energy Co Ltd, South
Korea's largest refiner, has bought CPC Blend crude from
Kazakhstan for the first time, taking two cargoes for arrival in
the coming two months, industry sources familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday.
Weak demand in Europe has depressed CPC Blend's spot
premiums, creating an opportunity for SK Energy to buy the grade
and take advantage of a freight rebate provided by the Korean
government, they said.
The refiner, wholly owned by SK Innovation, has
bought 1 million barrels of CPC Blend for delivery in each of
March and April, one source said. The seller and prices of the
cargoes were not immediately available.
A spokesman at SK Innovation declined to comment.
The crude, of API gravity of 45.3 degrees and a sulphur
content of 0.59 percent, yields more than 40 percent naphtha,
which is used in petrochemical production, according to an assay
on Chevron Corp's website.
South Korea, the world's fifth-biggest buyer of crude oil,
last year boosted incentives for crude imports from regions
other than the Middle East to cut its heavy reliance on
producers there amid rising geopolitical risks.
Under a revised law, which took effect on June 1 of last
year, for crude oil imports from the Americas, Africa and
Europe, Seoul covers 90 percent of the freight charge difference
with Middle East suppliers if annual imports by a company reach
2 million barrels a year, down from 7 million previously.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Additional reporting by Meeyoung
Cho; Editing by Tom Hogue)