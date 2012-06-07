SEOUL, June 7 South Korean conglomerate SK Group
said on Thursday its unit has agreed to buy a 37.5 percent stake
worth $310 million in an Australian gas field from
ConocoPhillips and Santos Ltd to help it secure
liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies.
South Korea, the world's No.2 LNG buyer and No.5 crude oil
importer, has been boosting overseas resource development as it,
like its peers, grapples with costlier energy.
South Korea, Asia's fourth-biggest economy, relies on
imports for all of its LNG needs, importing 3.11 million tonnes
last year.
U.S. oil major ConocoPhillips and Australian oil and gas
producer Santos Ltd previously held a 60 percent and a 40
percent stake, respectively, in the Barossa-Caldita field, off
northern Australia. ConocoPhillips and Santos Ltd will hold a
37.5 percent and a 25 percent stake, respectively, as a result
of the deal with SK E&S, an unlisted gas and power arm of SK.
SK E&S has an option to further increase its stake in the
gas field by 12 percent to 49.5 percent, which could increase
its total investment to $520 million.
SK said JP Morgan and Norton Rose were among its
advisers for the deal.