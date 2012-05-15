SEOUL May 15 South Korea's SK Networks Co Ltd
said on Tuesday that it has submitted initial bids
to buy electronics retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd and water
purifier company Woongjin Coway Co Ltd.
"We are considering whether to purchase Hi-Mart and Woongjin
Coway," SK Networks said in a regulatory filing.
Top shareholders of Hi-Mart, including diversified company
Eugene Corp, on Tuesday received preliminary bids
for a 57.6 percent stake in Hi-Mart. The stake is worth about
842.7 billion won ($733.36 million) at Tuesday's closing price.
A spokesman for Shinsegae Co Ltd said the
retailer had also submitted a letter of intent for Hi-Mart,
while a spokesman for Lotte Group declined to comment.