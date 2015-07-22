SEOUL, July 23 South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc plans to buy back 859.1 billion won ($742.97 million) worth of its own shares, seeking to boost a stock price that has languished in recent months amid worries about a weaker business outlook.

SK Hynix, in a regulatory filing late Wednesday, said it plans to buy back 22 million shares.

The company's stock is down 20 percent so far this year amid growing concerns that weak demand for consumer electronics will hurt chipmakers in coming months. ($1 = 1,156.30 South Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee, editing by G Crosse)