BRIEF-Bsquare Corp Q1 revenue $22.8 million
Sees a net loss in Q2 due to lower revenue and continued investments to grow Datav
SEOUL Dec 22 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said on Thursday it will invest 3.16 trillion won ($2.7 billion) in its home country and China to boost memory chip production capacity.
The world's No. 2 memory chip maker behind domestic rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it plans to invest 2.2 trillion won to build a new NAND flash chip production fab in South Korea and 950 billion won to boost DRAM chip production capacity at its existing facilities at Wuxi, China.
($1 = 1,193.2100 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee)
GSE Systems Inc qtrly revenue increased 25.9 percent to $16.3 million from $13.0 million in Q1 2016