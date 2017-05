FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said on Thursday it is considering spinning off its foundry business into a separate unit to strengthen its competitiveness.

The world's second-biggest maker of memory chips, behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said in a filing that although it is considering the spinoff, nothing has yet been decided.

