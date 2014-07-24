SEOUL, July 24 SK Hynix Inc on
Thursday guided for slower shipments growth in the third quarter
from the April-June period, though the firm continued to
forecast favourable market conditions in the second half of the
year.
SK Hynix President Kim Joon-ho said during a conference call
that third-quarter DRAM chip shipments would grow by a
mid-single-digit percentage rate from the April-June period,
while NAND chip shipments would rise by a high 20 percentage
rate.
In the second quarter, SK Hynix said DRAM shipments rose by
13 percent from the January-March period while NAND shipments
climbed by 54 percent.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)