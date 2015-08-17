SEOUL Aug 17 South Korea's third-largest conglomerate, SK Group, said on Monday it was considering investing 46 trillion won ($38.9 billion) in semiconductor production facilities.

These would include new equipment for a production line being built for unit SK Hynix Inc, besides two new production facilities.

The statement comes after President Park Geun-hye last week pardoned SK Group's chairman, Chey Tae-won, jailed since January 2013 in one of the longest jail terms ever given to the head of a South Korean conglomerate. ($1=1,182.1000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)