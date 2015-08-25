SEOUL Aug 25 SK Hynix Inc, the
world's No. 2 DRAM chip maker, on Tuesday said it plans to spend
31 trillion won ($25.94 billion) to build two new chip plants in
South Korea, aiming to update its production technologies to
boost competitiveness.
The firm, which competes with rivals including Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, Micron Technology Inc and
Toshiba Corp, said the plants would be completed by
2024 but did not comment on what they would make or when they
would begin production.
The memory chip industry has enjoyed robust profits in
recent quarters, in part due to careful capacity management by
major manufacturers like Samsung and SK Hynix. Investors are
closely watching new capital investment, as aggressive spending
could trigger oversupply or a price war.
The new plants are part of a 46 trillion won investment plan
first announced by conglomerate SK Group that controls SK Hynix
last week. The plan saw the opening on Tuesday of a M14 DRAM
chip plant in Icheon southeast of Seoul.
The company said the M14 plant, the largest single DRAM
production plant in the world, would start making chips during
the current quarter.
($1 = 1,195.2000 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)