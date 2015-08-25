* SK Hynix says to build 2 new S.Korea plants by 2024
* Plan unlikely to trigger memory chip price war - analysts
* Firm's stock touches week high on spending plan
(Updates with comments from analysts, stock price reaction)
SEOUL, Aug 25 SK Hynix Inc, the
world's No. 2 DRAM chip maker, on Tuesday said it plans to spend
31 trillion won ($25.94 billion) to build two new chip plants in
South Korea, aiming to update its production technologies to
boost competitiveness.
The firm, which competes with rivals including Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, Micron Technology Inc and
Toshiba Corp, said the plants would be completed by
2024 but did not comment on what they would make or when they
would begin production.
The memory chip industry has enjoyed robust profits in
recent quarters, in part due to careful capacity management by
major manufacturers like Samsung and SK Hynix. Investors are
closely watching new capital investment, as aggressive spending
could trigger oversupply or a price war.
Analysts said SK Hynix's new spending likely would not harm
the industry's profitability, given it is spread over a long
period of time. Spending for the new plants will likely fall
well within the firm's typical capital expenditures, they said.
SK Hynix said it would consider market conditions before
deciding on specific construction plans for the new plants,
suggesting a conservative approach.
"The memory chip industry is already firmly controlled by a
handful of companies, so there's no reason for any parties
involved to start a game of chicken," said HMC Investment
analyst Greg Roh, adding that SK Hynix's investments were in
line with rivals like Samsung.
SK Hynix shares were up as much as 9.3 percent in early
Tuesday trade, touching a one-week high as the announcement
eased worries that the firm might invest too aggressively.
The new plants are part of a 46 trillion won investment plan
first announced by conglomerate SK Group that controls SK Hynix
last week. The plan includes 15 trillion won earmarked for the
M14 DRAM chip plan in Icheon, a city southeast of Seoul.
The company said the M14 plant, the largest single DRAM
production plant in the world, would start making chips during
the current quarter.
($1 = 1,195.2000 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)