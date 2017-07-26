FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
SK Hynix raises its 2017 capex plan by nearly 40 pct to $8.6 bln
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Bollywood
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Israel removes security apparatus from Al-Aqsa mosque
MIDDLE EAST
Israel removes security apparatus from Al-Aqsa mosque
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 26, 2017 / 8:46 AM / in a day

SK Hynix raises its 2017 capex plan by nearly 40 pct to $8.6 bln

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc, the world's second-biggest memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said on Wednesday it has raised its 2017 capital expenditure plan by nearly 40 percent to about 9.6 trillion won ($8.58 billion).

That is up from its previous plan to invest around 7 trillion won this year. Hynix said the revision is to actively respond to market changes and secure future growth engines. ($1 = 1,118.7700 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.