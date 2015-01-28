Jan 28 SK Hynix

* Company expects 2015 DRAM chip shipments growth to be similar to expected industry shipments growth of about mid-20 percentage rate

* Company expects 2015 NAND chip shipment growth to be higher than expected industry shipments growth of between 35 percent and 40 percent

* SK Hynix expects 2015 capital expenditure to be similar to 5.2 trillion won ($4.8 billion) in 2014 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,083.3700 won) (Reporting By Se Young Lee)