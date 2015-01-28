BRIEF-Qumak FY 2016 net loss widens to 42.3 million zlotys yoy
* Said on Friday that its FY 2016 revenue was 428.4 million zlotys ($110.71 million) versus 720.9 million zlotys a year ago
Jan 28 SK Hynix
* Company expects 2015 DRAM chip shipments growth to be similar to expected industry shipments growth of about mid-20 percentage rate
* Company expects 2015 NAND chip shipment growth to be higher than expected industry shipments growth of between 35 percent and 40 percent
* SK Hynix expects 2015 capital expenditure to be similar to 5.2 trillion won ($4.8 billion) in 2014 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,083.3700 won) (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
* Said on Friday that its FY 2016 revenue was 428.4 million zlotys ($110.71 million) versus 720.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Said on Friday that its FY 2016 revenue was 121.0 million zlotys ($31.27 million) versus 181.7 million zlotys a year ago