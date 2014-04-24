SEOUL, April 24 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc.
said on Thursday it expects a significant pickup in
shipments of memory chips for personal computers as well as
mobile devices in the April-June period from the previous
quarter.
SK Hynix head of business strategy Kim Joon-ho said the
company expects DRAM chip shipments to grow by around 10 percent
in the current quarter from the January-March period as personal
computer and server-related demand remains firm.
Kim also said during a conference call that shipment of NAND
chips used for mobile devices were expected to rise by the mid-
40 percent level in the April-June period from the previous
quarter as the release of new smartphones will increase demand.
SK Hynix reported an operating profit of 1 trillion won for
the January-March period earlier on Thursday, beating
expectations due to firm DRAM shipment growth as a key China
plant returned to full production.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)