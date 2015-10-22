* Q3 profit $1.2 bln, in line with expectations

* Demand from smartphone makers, weaker won major contributors

* Warns of near-term demand uncertainty on seasonal weakness

SEOUL, Oct 22 South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc on Thursday warned of near-term market weakness as it reported a 6.3 percent rise in quarterly operating profit due to the won's depreciation and rising memory chip demand from smartphone makers.

The world's No. 2 DRAM memory chip maker said a seasonal lull starting around the end of the year, when manufacturers typically slow shipments following the holiday rush, could undermine sales momentum. However, it said medium-term demand outlook for both DRAM and NAND chips would likely stay healthy.

SK Hynix reported an operating profit of 1.4 trillion won ($1.23 billion) in the third quarter, in line with expectations, compared with 1.3 trillion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 14.2 percent to 4.9 trillion won.

Analysts said ahead of the earnings disclosure that orders from smartphone makers like Apple Inc for new products likely helped SK Hynix's bottom line.

The won's depreciation also probably boosted profits, they said. The currency's average value against the dollar fell 12 percent from a year earlier, according to the Bank of Korea.

SK Hynix, which competes with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , Micron Technology Inc and Toshiba Corp , said third-quarter shipments of DRAM chips grew 11 percent from the previous period, while the average selling price fell 11 percent.

NAND chip shipments rose 15 percent sequentially, while their average price declined 15 percent.

Investors and analysts are concerned about the firm's outlook, as the weaker Chinese economy and weaker emerging market currencies undercut consumer electronics makers and their suppliers. Researcher Gartner expects global semiconductor sales to fall 0.8 percent, marking the first decline since 2012.

SK Hynix shares are down nearly 30 percent so far this year as of Wednesday's close, reflecting such worries.

($1 = 1,139.1600 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)