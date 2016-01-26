(Updates with earnings details)
* Q4 operating profit $825 mln, in line with expectations
* Q4 profit weakest since Q4 2013
* Warns of uncertain demand entering seasonally weak Q1
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Jan 26 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc
said fourth-quarter profit tumbled 41 percent to a
two-year low on slowing semiconductor sales and warned of
uncertain demand heading into the seasonally weak January-March
quarter.
The firm also said it expects market conditions to remain
difficult in 2016 amid weak global economic growth.
SK Hynix reported an October-December operating profit of
989 billion won ($825 million), in line with a Thomson Reuters
StarMine SmartEstimate of 991 billion won derived from a survey
of ten analysts.
It said DRAM chip shipments fell 1 percent in
October-December from the previous quarter while the average
selling price dropped 10 percent, citing slower demand from
mobile devices as well as weaker computer demand.
NAND chip shipments rose 4 percent but the average selling
price declined 15 percent.
"Demand conditions will be uncertain in the immediate term
as the memory market enters a seasonally weak first quarter,"
the chipmaker said in a statement.
Shares of the world's No.2 maker of DRAM chips behind local
rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have fallen around
9 percent this year, based on Monday's closing level.
Chipmakers Intel Inc and Advanced Micro Devices
warned this month of weaker demand in China for the
first quarter, while memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc
surprised markets with guidance for a loss for its second
quarter ending March 5.
Researcher TrendForce expects global DRAM revenue will
likely fall 1.4 percent this year to $42.9 billion and says
there is no visible sign of a recovery in demand in the near
term. Reports that Apple Inc is cutting January-March
iPhone orders are adding to worries that component suppliers
such as SK Hynix will face margin pressure.
SK Hynix said its 2016 shipments growth for DRAM chips will
be similar to or weaker than that of the industry's. The firm
expects growth in 2016 industry-wide DRAM chip demand to be in a
low 20 percent range, while NAND chip demand is seen growing in
a mid-to-high 30 percent range.
Some analysts expect SK Hynix's earnings to recover in the
second half of the year, as launches of new consumer devices are
seen propping up demand. In addition, increased use of
20-nanometre technology is set to cut production costs and boost
margins.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)