SEOUL, April 26 South Korean memory chip maker
SK Hynix Inc on Tuesday said its first-quarter
operating profit fell 65 percent from a year earlier to its
lowest in 3 years, hit by faltering demand for consumer
electronics.
SK Hynix, in a regulatory filing, said January-March
operating profit was 562 billion won ($489 million), compared
with a 559 billion won profit tipped by a Thomson Reuters
SmartEstimate derived from a survey of 11 analysts. That marked
the lowest profit since the first quarter of 2013.
Revenue for the period fell 24 percent from a year earlier
to 3.7 trillion won, compared with a Thomson Reuters
SmartEstimate of 3.8 trillion won.
($1 = 1,149.6000 won)
