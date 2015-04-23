(Updates with comments from SK Hynix, background)
* Q1 operating profit 1.6 trln won vs 1.5 trln won forecast
* Firm says mobile demand to keep market buoyant
* Capacity management keeping memory prices stable
SEOUL, April 23 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc
on Thursday reported a better-than-expected
January-March profit and said memory chip demand from mobile
devices will keep market conditions favourable, suggesting a
healthy near-term outlook.
It was the chip maker's fifth straight quarter of profit
over 1 trillion won as industry-wide capacity management and a
windfall from sales to high-end smartphone makers combine to
produce a period of sustained earnings across the sector.
"Favourable DRAM market conditions are expected to continue
due to growth in demand centred around mobile devices," SK Hynix
said in a statement.
The market for NAND chip used primarily for data storage was
also expected to show steady growth from demand for mobile
devices and solid-state drives.
SK Hynix posted operating profit of 1.6 trillion won ($1.48
billion) compared with 1.1 trillion won a year earlier and a 1.5
trillion won average forecast from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
survey of 37 analysts. Revenue rose 28.7 percent to 4.8 trillion
won.
The world's second-largest maker of DRAM chips used in
computers and smartphones said DRAM shipments slipped 5 percent
from the previous quarter, while the average selling price was
down 4 percent.
NAND chip shipments were flat sequentially, although their
average price fell 7 percent.
Chipmakers' earnings are being boosted by rising demand from
smartphone makers like Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd. Earlier this week, wireless chip
maker Broadcom Inc reported better-than-expected
quarterly revenue and profit.
Market conditions are expected to remain favourable, with
researcher TrendForce forecasting constraints in global chip
supply due to the drain on Samsung's DRAM production from the
South Korean giant's new Galaxy S6 smartphones.
Higher memory requirements for premium smartphones will also
lead to sales of higher-margin products for SK Hynix, analysts
say, supporting margins.
($1 = 1,083.0500 won)
