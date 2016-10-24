* Q3 operating profit $640 mln vs $592 mln forecast
* New smartphone launches boosting memory chip prices -
analysts
* Firm tips higher memory chip prices
SEOUL, Oct 25 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc
on Thursday reported better-than-expected
third-quarter operating profit and forecast a further pickup in
memory chip prices on stronger demand, suggesting further
earnings momentum in the fourth quarter.
The world's No.2 memory chip maker behind Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd is on track for its weakest
annual operating profit in four years as sluggish demand for
products such as personal computers hurt chip sales. But new
smartphone launches from firms such as Apple Inc are
pushing up memory chip prices, offering some hope.
SK Hynix said July-September operating profit was 726
billion won ($640.02 million), compared with a Thomson Reuters
StarMine SmartEstimate of 672 billion won from a survey of 19
analysts and down from 1.4 trillion won a year earlier.
"Going forward in the DRAM market, price increases will
continue as supply growth limitations persist and demand remains
strong," SK Hynix said, adding that NAND chip sales would be
underpinned by demand for smartphones and storage products.
The chip maker said in July it expected earnings to pick up
during the second half of the year as clients launched new
products such as smartphones. SK Hynix counts Apple and Samsung
Electronics' mobile business among its customers.
Third-quarter shipments of DRAM chips, used for temporary
data storage, gained 8 percent from April-June while average
selling prices were flat.
Shipments for NAND chips, used for long-term data storage
for products such as smartphones and computers, rose 12 percent
from April-June and the average selling price was up 7 percent.
Revenue for the quarter fell 13.8 percent from a year
earlier to 4.2 trillion won.
Researcher TrendForce expects DRAM contract prices to rise
by more than 10 percent in October-December from the third
quarter, suggesting positive momentum for chipmakers such as SK
Hynix.
