* Q4 operating profit $1.29 bln vs $1.12 bln average
forecast
* Firm expects favourable memory market conditions in 2017
* Demand from smartphones, servers fuels memory chip rally
* Stock rises to near 15-yr high
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Jan 26 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc
on Thursday reported its best quarterly profit in
nearly two years and guided for a strong 2017, joining other
chipmakers in an earnings bonanza as smartphones and data
servers demand ever more processing power.
The world's second-largest memory chip maker behind Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd warned that DRAM chip supply
growth may not keep up with demand and said NAND chip shortages
would persist into the first half of the year.
Analysts and investors are betting on a major memory
industry boom, with some predicting record profits for companies
such as Samsung and SK Hynix as chipmakers struggle to keep pace
with surging demand for more processing and storage capacity.
"SK Hynix expects the favourable memory market conditions
that emerged in the second half of last year to continue this
year," the company said in a statement.
SK Hynix said in a regulatory filing its fourth-quarter
profit was 1.5 trillion won ($1.29 billion), the highest since
the first quarter of 2015. The result topped the average
forecast of 1.3 trillion won from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
survey of 27 analysts.
The firm's stock traded at an almost 15-year high of 53,500
won following the announcement, mirroring gains seen by industry
peers in recent months as soaring memory chip prices boost hopes
for fatter margins and bigger profits.
Industry consolidation and careful capacity management make
a major increase in supply unlikely anytime soon, analysts say.
Samsung Electronics on Tuesday reported record earnings from
its chips division, and the firm's stock traded at a record high
on Thursday. Micron Technology also in December gave
stronger-than expected revenue and profit forecasts, while
Toshiba Corp swung to a profit in the July-September
quarter due to memory chip demand.
"For DRAM, demand is strong for the first half overall and
we are not able to fully meet that demand through our production
capabilities," SK Hynix Vice President Sean Kim said.
The firm would keep inventory levels tight, he added.
The South Korean firm said shipments of DRAM chips, used
widely in personal computers, rose 13 percent during the fourth
quarter from the previous period, while the average price jumped
14 percent.
Shipments of NAND chips, used for long-term data storage on
electronics including smartphones, fell 3 percent while the
average price also rose 14 percent.
Revenue for the fourth quarter leapt 21 percent from a year
earlier to a record 5.4 trillion won. The firm also said it will
pay a end-2016 dividend of 600 won per share.
