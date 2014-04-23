SEOUL, April 24 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said on Thursday its first-quarter operating profit picked up sharply from a year earlier, spurred by a rise in shipments of personal computer memory chips as a key China factory resumed full production.

The world's second-largest memory chipmaker reported 1 trillion won ($961.95 million) in operating profit for the January-March period, compared with the mean forecast of 971 billion won in a poll of 34 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operations at the company's Wuxi plant, which accounted for 15 percent of global supply of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, returned to full production during the January-March period following a fire in September. ($1 = 1039.5500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)