SEOUL, July 24 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said on Thursday its second-quarter operating profit dipped 2.7 percent from a year earlier, as firm sales of memory chips were countered by the strength of the South Korean won .

The world's second-largest memory chipmaker reported 1.1 trillion won ($1.07 billion) in operating profit for the April-June period, matching the mean forecast in a poll of 34 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The firm had guided for a significant pickup in shipments of both DRAM and NAND chips in the second quarter, buoyed by firm demand for personal computers and server-related products, as well as the launch of new smartphones during the quarter.

