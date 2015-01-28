China stocks fall on weaker-than-expected data, regulation; Hong Kong up
* China April manufacturing growth slows faster than expected
SEOUL Jan 28 South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc's fourth-quarter operating profit more than doubled from a year ago to a record quarterly high, beating estimates on healthy demand from makers of smartphones and data servers.
SK Hynix reported on Wednesday a 1.7 trillion won ($1.57 billion) operating profit for the October-December quarter, compared with 785 billion won a year earlier and a 1.6 trillion won average forecast from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 37 analysts.
($1 = 1,083.1700 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
By Tom Hals and Emily Flitter WILMINGTON, Del./NEW YORK May 2 In 2012, construction of a Georgia nuclear power plant stalled for eight months as engineers waited for the right signatures and paperwork needed to ship a section of the plant from a factory hundreds of miles away. The delay, which a nuclear specialist monitoring the construction said was longer than the time required to make the section, was emblematic of the problems that plagued Westinghouse Electric Co a