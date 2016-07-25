Life-science tool stocks thrive away from Obamacare glare
NEW YORK, May 15 Away from the political spotlight on Obamacare and high medicine prices, a section of the U.S. healthcare industry is quietly thriving on the stock market.
SEOUL, July 26 South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc said on Tuesday its second-quarter operating profit fell 67 percent from a year earlier, its lowest in more than three years as weak demand for consumer electronics weighed on chip prices.
SK Hynix, in a regulatory filing, said its April-June profit was 453 billion won ($396.61 million), the lowest since the first quarter of 2013 and matching analysts' estimates from a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate survey.
Revenue for the quarter fell 15 percent from a year earlier to 3.9 trillion won. ($1 = 1,142.1900 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
NEW YORK, May 15 Away from the political spotlight on Obamacare and high medicine prices, a section of the U.S. healthcare industry is quietly thriving on the stock market.
SEATTLE, May 15 U.S. appeals court judges on Monday questioned the lawyer defending President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban about whether it discriminates against Muslims and pressed challengers to explain why the court should not defer to Trump's presidential powers to set the policy.