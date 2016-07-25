SEOUL, July 26 South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc said on Tuesday its second-quarter operating profit fell 67 percent from a year earlier, its lowest in more than three years as weak demand for consumer electronics weighed on chip prices.

SK Hynix, in a regulatory filing, said its April-June profit was 453 billion won ($396.61 million), the lowest since the first quarter of 2013 and matching analysts' estimates from a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate survey.

Revenue for the quarter fell 15 percent from a year earlier to 3.9 trillion won. ($1 = 1,142.1900 won)