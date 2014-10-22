SEOUL Oct 23 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc
said on Thursday its third-quarter operating profit
rose 11.7 percent from a year earlier, backed by firm memory
chip demand from personal computers as well as the launch of new
smartphone products.
The world's second-largest memory chip maker reported 1.3
trillion won ($1.24 billion) in operating profit for the
July-September quarter, matching the mean forecast of 1.3
trillion won in a poll of 36 analysts by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company had guided for slower sequential shipments
growth for both DRAM and NAND chips in the quarter, though it
expected market conditions to remain favourable thanks to firm
demand for personal computers and servers.
Launch of new smartphones such as Apple Inc's new
iPhones were also expected to help sales for SK Hynix.
(1 US dollar = 1,052.4100 Korean won)
