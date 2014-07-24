* SK Hynix Q2 operating profit 1.1 tln won, in line with
analysts' fcasts
* Stronger won hampered April-June earnings
* SK Hynix tips lower Q3 shipments growth, but sees firm
market demand
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, July 24 SK Hynix Inc., the
world's second-biggest memory chipmaker, on Thursday said
shipment growth would slow in the third quarter as it posted its
first drop in quarterly profit in two years, casting doubt on
medium-term revenue growth.
A change in product mix and a transition to more complex
production technology will crimp third-quarter shipments growth
for the key DRAM business, SK Hynix President Kim Joon-ho told
analysts during a conference call.
The warning took the gloss off an otherwise upbeat outlook
for the South Korean chipmaker and sent its shares 3.3 percent
lower as of 0415 GMT.
"There are worries that DRAM shipments growth will be
increasingly limited in the latter half of the year, given the
technology migration issues, which would lead to slower top-line
growth," LIG Investment & Securities analyst Ryan Hong said.
But Hong said such concerns were overblown, as limited
shipments growth would help keep supply tight and support chip
prices.
SK Hynix, which competes with market leader Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, Japan's Toshiba Corp 6502.T and
U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc, posted operating profit
of 1.1 trillion won ($1.07 billion) for the April-June period.
The result was 2.7 percent below the same quarter a year
earlier and matched the mean forecast from 34 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The won's rapid gains in the second quarter took a toll on
revenue, which fell 0.2 percent compared with the previous
corresponding period. The currency on average gained more than 9
percent against the dollar during the April-June quarter from a
year ago.
President Kim said growth in shipments of DRAM chips, mainly
used in personal computers and servers, would slow to a
mid-single-digit percent rate in the third quarter, from 13
percent in the April-June period. Shipments of NAND chips,
typically used in mobile devices, would slow to a high 20
percent rate from 54 percent.
Even so, SK Hynix tipped firm market conditions amid a
seasonal pickup in demand for consumer electronics products as
well as cautious capacity management among chipmakers.
"DRAM market trends will remain favourable due to
better-than-expected demand for personal computers as well as
data centre-related server demand," Kim said.
"The launch of new mobile products by major companies and
the development of LTE-related demand in China will likely keep
demand-side conditions firm," he added, referring to China's
next-generation mobile network.
MEMORY MARKET BOOM
Analysts played down concerns of a supply glut arising from
the company's plans for capital investment in the second half of
2015, and expected short-term earnings to remain firm.
A Thomson I/B/E/S poll of analysts tips the firm to set a
new record profit during the July-September period, helped by a
softer won which has fallen more than 1 percent so far in the
quarter.
"We expect SK Hynix to continue to report good earnings in
the third and fourth quarters due to steady demand, for example
from Apple," Shinhan Investment analyst Kim Young-chan said.
"The company's revenues could become affected by the strong
won, but since more than 60 percent of SK Hynix's raw materials
are imported, the effect is diluted."
DRAM contract prices held steady in the second half of June
as supply remained tight for personal computers, according to
DRAMeXchange. The price tracker forecast a pick-up in contract
prices in July and August as a result.
Micron told Reuters in June that its customers were focused
on ensuring the chipmaker maintained DRAM capacity, adding to
expectations for firm demand going forward.
The release of new smartphones, including the larger-screen
iPhone from major SK Hynix client Apple Inc., are
expected to further boost DRAM and NAND chip sales.
"The current memory market boom is taking place because
limited supply is driving up prices and overall profitability,"
LIG's Hong said.
($1 = 1023.7000 Korean Won)
(Additional reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)