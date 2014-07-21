SEOUL, July 21 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc
on Monday said Japanese rival Toshiba Corp
is seeking 109.15 billion yen ($1.08 billion) in damages in a
lawsuit filed in Japan over the suspected leak of NAND flash
memory chip technology.
SK Hynix disclosed the amount in a regulatory filing after
receiving official notice of the lawsuit, which was filed in
March.
Toshiba filed the suit with the Tokyo district court
following the arrest by Tokyo police of a former engineer at a
Toshiba-affiliated chipmaker who was suspected of improperly
providing technical data to SK Hynix.
($1 = 101.2700 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee)