SEOUL Nov 27 South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc received a collaboration proposal from China's Tsinghua Unigroup but turned it down, an SK Hynix spokeswoman said on Friday, without giving further details.

She also declined to comment on media reports that the recent cooperation proposal included an offer by the Chinese technology conglomerate to purchase up to 20 percent in SK Hynix. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Stephen Coates)