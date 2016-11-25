By Hyunjoo Jin
| SEOUL/BEIJING
SEOUL/BEIJING Nov 25 South Korea's SK
Innovation Co Ltd will delay building an electric
vehicle battery factory in China because of regulatory
uncertainty in the world's top auto market, two company
officials told Reuters on Friday.
The decision follows proposals from Beijing to toughen
regulations on battery makers that could potentially deal a
fresh blow to South Korean firms.
China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
issued draft certification rules on Tuesday that raised the
minimum annual production capacity to 8 gigawatt hours for
lithium ion battery producers from 200 megawatt hours currently.
Battery makers must prove they meet the standards to be
listed in the catalogue of approved producers, a requirement for
receiving subsidies.
Market research firm SNE Research said that South Korean
battery makers Samsung SDI and LG Chem
would not be able to meet the capacity targets, adding only
China's BYD Co and Amperex Technology Ltd will meet the
requirement as of the end of this year.
The rules, if finalised, could be the latest setback to
Samsung SDI and LG Chem, which have failed to be listed in
China's battery catalogue, sparking fears that they may not be
eligible for state subsidies.
Samsung SDI and LG Chem have been building EV battery
factories in China, as Beijing has rapidly built the world's
largest EV market, paying out billions of dollars in green car
subsidies to cut smog.
SK Innovation also said in April that it will start building
an EV battery factory this year with China's Beijing Automotive
Group and Beijing Electronics.
"Given this current situation, it does not make sense to
build the factory now," one of the SK officials said.
The official said SK and its partners will reconsider the
timing for factory construction.
"We are closely watching the regulations," a spokesman at LG
Chem said, while a Samsung SDI spokesman declined to comment.
South Korea's trade ministry on Friday expressed concerns
about the potential China regulations, adding that it will take
"all possible measures" to resolve the problems.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additionaly reporting by Jake Spring
in BEIJING; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)