SEOUL Feb 17 South Korea's SK Innovation
said on Wednesday it has secured orders to supply
battery cells for Mercedes-Benz electric cars, which will come
out starting 2017.
The battery maker said the "large-scale project" involved
multiple models in diverse segments, without disclosing details.
"Battery cells to be supplied by SK Innovation will be
formed into battery packs and equipped in future Mercedes-Benz
electric vehicles," SK Innovation said in a statement.
Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler AG is developing
plans to produce a family of new battery-powered luxury
vehicles, the automaker's research chief Thomas Weber told
Reuters in January.
Weber indicated Mercedes planned to sell electric vehicles
in high volume, saying "we need more than only one battery
factory".
Daimler does not currently have dedicated electric vehicles
unlike rival Tesla Motors Inc, although the German
carmaker offers the electric version of Mercedes Benz B-class
cars and Smart cars.
SK Innovation currently counts South Korea's Kia Motors
and China's BAIC Motor Corp as its
customers.
