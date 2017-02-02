BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
SEOUL Feb 2 South Korea's SK Innovation said on Thursday it will acquire Dow Chemical Co's ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) business in a bid to boost its efforts to lead high-value added chemical markets.
SK Global Chemical Co Ltd, a unit of SK Innovation, signed the acquisition deal worth $370 million, SK Innovation said in a filing to the stock exchange.
Under the deal, SK Global Chemical will take over Dow Chemical-owned assets and the EAA business in the United States and Spain, the company said.
